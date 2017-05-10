BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd:
* Axis Capital -on May 4, 2017, Joseph Henry notified co of his intention to retire from position as CFO effective January 1, 2018
* Axis Capital -Peter Vogt, who currently serves as Axis Insurance COO, will become CFO of company effective January 1, 2018
* Axis Capital -Vogt will be appointed deputy CFO effective July 1, 2017 with transition to CFO to occur through end of year Source text: (bit.ly/2qUzv4v) Further company coverage:
* Trading performance over Feb 26-June 19 period is "encouraging and is in line with board's expectations"