US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 22 Axiscades Engineering Technologies Ltd
* Says approved to invest 150 million rupees in Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies Pvt Ltd
* Says to increase equity of Axiscades Gmbh by euro 125,000 in one or more tranches Source text: bit.ly/2nmljPA Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)