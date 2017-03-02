March 2 Taser International Inc

* Taser International Inc - Axon announced multiple large orders of its body-worn video cameras and digital evidence management solution, Evidence.com

* Taser International Inc - orders were received in Q4 of 2016 and Q1 of 2017

* Taser International Inc - orders were shipped in Q4 of 2016 and will continue shipping throughout multiple phases in 2017