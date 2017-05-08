BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Axon Enterprise Inc-
* Axon Enterprise Inc - announced purchase of 1,200 axon body 2 cameras by alameda county sheriffs office (acso)
* Axon Enterprise Inc - deal includes a five-year evidence.com license on officer safety plan with axon signal technology.
* Axon Enterprise Inc - order was received in q2 of 2017 and cameras are expected to ship in multiple phases throughout year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.