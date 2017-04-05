April 5 Taser International Inc:

* Taser International is launching a new program to equip every police officer in America with a body camera and changing its name to Axon

* Taser International - will provide supporting hardware, software, data storage, training, and support to police departments free of cost for one year

* Taser International - Axon offers free body cameras for every police officer in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: