May 9 Axon Enterprise Inc

* Axon reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 sales $79.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axon Enterprise Inc says taser weapons segment revenues increased 26% to $57.7 million in Q1 of 2017 compared to $45.8 million in Q1 of 2016

* Axon Enterprise Inc says software and sensors segment revenues increased 122% to $21.6 million in q1 of 2017 compared to $9.7 million in Q1 of 2016

* Axon Enterprise Inc says consolidated gross margin was 61% in q1 of 2017 compared to 66% in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: