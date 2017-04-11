BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Axovant Sciences Ltd:
* Axovant sciences ltd. Announces pricing of $125m public offering of common shares
* Says public offering of 6.74 million common shares priced at $18.54per share
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results