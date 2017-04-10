April 10 Axovant Sciences Ltd

* Axovant Sciences announces appointment of Dr. David Hung as chief executive officer and expansion of board of directors

* Axovant Sciences Ltd - Mindset study results for intepirdine in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease expected in late September 2017

* Vivek Ramaswamy to remain on board of directors and assume full-time role as CEO of parent company Roivant sciences

* Axovant Sciences Ltd- also announced appointment of Marion Mccourt as president and chief operating officer

* Axovant Sciences Ltd - Hung, who also joined Axovant's board of directors, succeeds founding chief executive officer Vivek Ramaswamy

* Former medivation directors Kate Falberg and Tony Vernon appointed to board of directors

* Axovant Sciences Ltd - David Hung has been named chief executive officer of Axovant Sciences, effective April 7, 2017