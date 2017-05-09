AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Axsome Therapeutics Inc
* Axsome therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Axsome therapeutics - cash as of march 31, 2017 will be sufficient to fund co's anticipated operations, based on current operating plans, into q1 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: