May 9 Axsome Therapeutics Inc

* Axsome therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axsome therapeutics - cash as of march 31, 2017 will be sufficient to fund co's anticipated operations, based on current operating plans, into q1 of 2019