Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 Axt Inc
* Announces fire damage in manufacturing production area
* Says electrical short-circuit fire occurred at its Beijing manufacturing facility on evening of March 15, 2017, local time
* No injuries occurred and there was no structural damage.
* Says fire was located in its gallium arsenide and germanium crystal growth production area and production in that area has stopped
* Now believes that revenue for Q1, ending March 31, 2017, will be in range of $18.0 million to $18.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $20.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.