March 20 AXT Inc:
* AXT Inc resumes substrate production at its Beijing
manufacturing facility
* AXT Inc - resumed wafer processing production of all
substrate types, at its manufacturing facility in Beijing,
following an electrical fire on march 16
* AXT Inc - plans to use some of 6-inch furnace capacity for
2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch diameter gallium arsenide and
germanium crystal growth production
* Company believes it can return to full production during
Q2
* AXT Inc - further, to meet immediate customer demand,
staged inventory of smaller diameter crystalline ingots will be
moved to wafer processing
* AXT Inc - no injuries occurred and that damage to
facilities "was considerably less than we initially believed"
due to incident
