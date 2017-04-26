April 26 Axway Software SA:

* Reports 4.9 pct total growth in revenue in Q1 2017 to EUR 68.5 million ($74.49 million), including EUR 7.3 million in the Cloud

* Restates priority placed on maintaining its operating margin for 2017 fiscal year