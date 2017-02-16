Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Ayala Land Inc:
* Refers to news article titled “residential sales drive ali profit higher in 2016” posted in Business World (internet edition) on feb 16
* Confirms co has allotted 87.6 billion pesos for capital expenditure this year, an increase from the 85.40 billion pesos disbursed in 2016
* Clarifies that the projected spend for hotels and resorts development is at 4.8 billion pesos this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.