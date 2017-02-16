Feb 16 Ayala Land Inc:

* Refers to news article titled “residential sales drive ali profit higher in 2016” posted in Business World (internet edition) on feb 16

* Confirms co has allotted 87.6 billion pesos for capital expenditure this year, an increase from the 85.40 billion pesos disbursed in 2016

* Clarifies that the projected spend for hotels and resorts development is at 4.8 billion pesos this year