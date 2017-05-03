BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 2 Aydon Income Properties Inc
* Applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission, co's principal regulator
* Was not be able to meet filing deadline of May 1, 2017 for audited financial statements for year ended december 31, 2016
* Expects to have audited financial statements ready for filing within two weeks of filing deadline of May 1, 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.