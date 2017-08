Aug 2 (Reuters) - Azarga Uranium Corp

* Azarga Uranium executes earn-in agreement for Kyzyl Ompul for project consideration of us$7.6 million and a net smelter royalty

* Azarga Uranium Corp - consideration consists of $6.0 million of cash payments, $1.6 million of exploration and development expenditures over a 3 -year period

* Azarga Uranium Corp - unit has executed an earn-in agreement with Mining Investment Company Alliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: