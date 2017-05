March 21 Azimut Holding SpA:

* Approves issuance of fixed-rate non-convertible bonds with duration of up to 5 years and expected to be issued in the amount of up to 350 million euros ($377.69 million)

* Proceeds of issue of bonds may be used for general corporate purposes including tender offer in respect to the company's subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9267 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)