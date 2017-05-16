BRIEF-Montebalito to invest 8 mln euros to build luxury villas in Madrid
* TO BUY SEVERAL PARCELS OF LAND TO BUILD LUXURY VILLAS IN MADRID WITH AN INVESTMENT OF 8 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Azimut Holding says:
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
* the outstanding bonds will be redeemed at the late purchase price plus accrued interest
* following initial offer, company purchased an aggregate nominal amount of around 99 percent of the 2020 subordinated convertible bonds issued (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
