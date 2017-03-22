Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Azrieli Group Ltd
* Azrieli group: results of 2016 and q4
* Qtrly FFO grew by 10% and totaled NIS 244 million compared with NIS 222 million in same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)