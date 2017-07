July 24 (Reuters) - Azul Sa

* Azul appoints John Rodgerson as CEO and Alex Malfitani as CFO

* Azul SA - ‍alex Malfitani will be replacing Rodgerson as chief financial officer​

* Azul SA - Malfitani will serve as head of TudoAzul on an interim basis until a replacement is found​

* Azul SA says prior to joining Azul, Rodgerson held an executive position at Jetblue Airways