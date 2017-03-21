BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 21 Azure Midstream Partners Lp
* Azure Midstream Partners LP - on March 20, 2017, debtors filed a joint plan of liquidation
* Azure Midstream Partners - pursuant to plan,all existing azure interests shall be deemed cancelled,azure plan interest shall be issued to Azure custodian
* Azure Midstream Partners - on or before effective date of plan, general partner shall form a subsidiary limited liability co to serve as Azure custodian Source text: (bit.ly/2nHn6Q9) Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION