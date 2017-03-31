BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 31 Azure Power Global Ltd:
* Azure Power: early-stage investor resigns from board
* Azure Power Global - early-stage investor and board member, William "Bill" Elmore of foundation capital, resigned from company's board of directors
* Azure Power Global - foundation capital owns 14.5% of azure power's outstanding shares, foundation capital's initial investment in azure power was in 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.