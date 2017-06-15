S.Korea's KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo under contract with US exporter Cheniere
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources
June 15 Azure Power Global Ltd:
* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program
* Loan is for 15 years with an interest rate of 8.35% per annum
* Loan will be utilized to scale Azure Roof Power, Azure Power's solar rooftop platform
June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK program to train and fund local organizations to combat extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.