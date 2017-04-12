BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Azurrx Biopharma Inc:
* Azurrx Biopharma Inc- on April 11 entered securities purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC - sec filing
* Azurrx Biopharma- pursuant to agreement, issued to lpc 12% senior secured original issue discount convertible debenture in principal amount of $1.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2p88sin) Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results