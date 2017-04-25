April 25 Azz Inc

* Contract award from beijing sino-american yuli power technology for underground 500kv gas insulated line in china

* Azz inc - under terms of contract, azz will provide 11,500 meters of gil to be installed in a tunnel running under city center to minimize disruptions

* Contract award is estimated to be valued at greater than $15 million usd

* Delivery is scheduled to begin june 2017