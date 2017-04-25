BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 25 Azz Inc
* Contract award from beijing sino-american yuli power technology for underground 500kv gas insulated line in china
* Azz inc - under terms of contract, azz will provide 11,500 meters of gil to be installed in a tunnel running under city center to minimize disruptions
* Contract award is estimated to be valued at greater than $15 million usd
* Delivery is scheduled to begin june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.