April 20 AZZ Inc:

* AZZ Inc reports financial results for fiscal year 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 revenue $193.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 sales $880 million to $950 million

* AZZ Inc says revises EPS guidance range for fiscal 2018 to $2.60 - $3.10 and sales to $880 million - $950 million

* Says expect to introduce new galvabar bendable galvanized rebar and enter powder coating business in fiscal 2018

* AZZ Inc - "as we begin new fiscal year, we maintain a positive outlook for fiscal 2018"

* AZZ Inc - backlog at end of 2017 fiscal year was $346.4 million, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to backlog at end of prior year of $334.5 million

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.04, revenue view $917.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AZZ - given market dynamics of fy 2017, potential exposure to bankruptcy filing by Westinghouse, making adjustment to guidance for fiscal year 2018

* AZZ Inc says expect North American galvanizing market conditions to begin to improve in second half of fiscal 2018 as infrastructure spend increases

* Says were also impacted by project delays for Westinghouse nuclear projects in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: