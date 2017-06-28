June 28 B Communications Ltd
* Co was notified by counsel representing chairman, Shaul
Elovitch, of agreements reached between Elovitch And Israel
Securities Authority
* Agreements reached between Elovitch, Israel Securities
Authority concerning certain restrictions that will apply to him
for next 30 days
* Board has appointed director David Granot as acting
Chairman of board of directors for the next 30 days - SEC filing
* Restrictions with respect to activity in Bezeq Group,
Elovitch will not visit offices of co and unit, DBS Satellite
Services Ltd
* Elovitch will continue to work on all aspects of ongoing
business activity of the company and subsidiaries with exception
of DBS
* Elovitch will not establish direct or indirect contact
with any of employees or directors of co and unit, DBS Satellite
Services
Further company coverage: