BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
June 8 B. Riley Financial Inc:
* B. Riley Financial assists Bebe Stores Inc to reorganize
* B. Riley Financial says to complete successful out of court restructuring, obtained $35 million bridge loan from Great American Capital Partners, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide