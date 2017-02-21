Feb 21 B. Riley Financial Inc:

* B. Riley Financial Inc - a transaction valued at $160.1 million

* b. Riley financial to acquire FBR & co. To form dynamic financial services firm with unmatched capabilities

* b. Riley financial inc says FBR shareholders to receive an anticipated $8.50 special dividend

* b. Riley financial - richard hendrix, FBR's current chairman and ceo, will assume role of ceo of combined investment banking and brokerage business

* FBR shareholders will receive .671 shares of b. Riley common stock

* b. Riley financial inc says transaction has been approved by b. Riley financial's and FBR's boards of directors

* FBR is required to deliver a minimum of $33.5 million of cash to b. Riley financial at closing