March 28B-Soft Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 2983.7 percent to 3009.6 percent, or to be 23.8 million yuan to 24 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (0.8 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mtWBc1

