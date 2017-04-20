April 20 B2gold Corp

* B2GOLD Corp reports strong first quarter 2017 gold production results; Fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 2017 production start

* B2Gold - Q1 consolidated gold production of 132,736 ounces, 4% (or 4,892 ounces) higher than same period in 2016

* Qtrly consolidated gold revenue of $146.3 million on sales of 119,937 ounces at an average price of $1,219 per ounce

* Company is on track to meet its 2017 annual guidance of between 545,000 to 595,000 ounces of gold production

* B2Gold - looking forward to 2018, co projecting consolidated gold production to increase significantly and to be between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces

* For FY 2017 consolidated cash operating costs are expected to be between $610 and $650 per ounce

* FY 2017 all-in-sustaining costs are expected to be between $940 and $970 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: