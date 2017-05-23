May 23 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017,
its industrial steam generation group will transition from power
segment to industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - Leslie Kass has been
named senior vice president, industrial, to lead segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - industrial segment will
include company's B&W Megtec subsidiary based in Depere, Wis.,
its B&W Spig subsidiary based in Arona, Italy,
* Babcock & Wilcox - industrial segment will also include
B&W universal unit in Stoughton, Wis., and industrial steam
generation group in Ohio
