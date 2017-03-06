Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Bacardi Ltd
* Bacardi Limited - Mahesh Madhavan will succeed Michael J. Dolan, who will retire as chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2018
* Bacardi Ltd - in interim, Dolan will continue as CEO, while Madhavan will transition to a new role as regional president of Europe for much of 2017
* Bacardi Ltd - Dolan will continue to serve on Bacardi Limited board of directors until 2019 annual general meeting, when he will retire from company Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.