BRIEF-Qingdao Haier's unit to buy Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery
* Says unit plans to buy Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery Ltd for $48.6 million via cash from Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd
May 11 BACCARAT SA
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 33.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2r4rLtn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Evogene Ltd announces positive results in insect control seed trait program and advancement to Phase-I of First Toxin against Western Corn Rootworm