BRIEF-Tag Oil says ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, were 4,143 mboe
* Tag Oil Ltd - ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, 2017, were 4,143 mboe compared to 3,619 mboe 2P reserves reported by Tag Oil at March 31, 2016
May 12 Badger Daylighting Ltd
* Badger Daylighting Ltd - CEO Paul Vanderberg in response to Marc Cohodes' short position "my focus on that is really not to focus on it" - conf call
* Badger Daylighting Ltd - CEO Paul Vanderberg in response to Marc Cohodes' short position "I don't agree with the thesis" - conf call Further company coverage:
* Tag Oil Ltd - ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, 2017, were 4,143 mboe compared to 3,619 mboe 2P reserves reported by Tag Oil at March 31, 2016
* Turkish Airlines signs with Jeppesen to optimize navigation capabilities