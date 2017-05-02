May 2 Badger Explorer ASA

* Enters into definitive agreement to acquire dwellop as

* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of outstanding shares in dwellop as for purchase price of NOK 185 million

* Cash consideration will be paid at completion using company's existing cash reserves

* NOK 60 million shall be settled in cash at completion of transaction

* Transaction is expected to take place towards end of May 2017

* Consideration shares will be issued on separate isin awaiting approval of document, expected to be published in beginning of June 2017

