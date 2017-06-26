BRIEF-France Bed Holdings to retire treasury shares
* Says it plans to retire 2.5 million shares (5.6 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on July 14
June 26 Metro AG
* Federal financial supervisory authority (BaFin) has approved stock exchange listing for Metro Wholesale & Food Specialist AG Source text: [here ] Further company coverage:
* There are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Heineken might be accepted in Heineken, Punch Taverns deal Source text: http://bit.ly/2m4hKux Further company coverage: