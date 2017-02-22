BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Al Baraka Banking Group
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $151.5 million versus $162.7 million year ago
* Board proposes cash dividend of 1 percent of share nominal value, 1 bonus share for every 20 shares for 2016
* Q4 net profit attributable to shareholders $35 million versus $42 million year ago
* "For 2017, we expect fluctuations in regional and international markets will continue"
* Q4 total operating income $285 million versus $262 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2luJmZP) Source: (bit.ly/2lnZxcV) Further company coverage:
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.