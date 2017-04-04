BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 Bahrain Telecommunications Company :
* Batelco signs partnership agreement with Amlak
* Deal with Amlak, unit of the Social Insurance Organization, to provide data solutions to the company's projects Source: (bit.ly/2nSIU8R)
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: