BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees
Feb 27 Bbk Bsc
* FY net profit 56.4 million dinars versus 53.2 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 56.4 million dinars versus 53.2 million dinars year ago

* Board proposes cash dividend of 30 percent of share nominal value for year 2016
VIENNA, May 29 Wage growth in the euro zone will come, albeit with a lag, and generate more underlying inflation if the bloc's economic upswing continues, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.