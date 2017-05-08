May 8 GFH Financial Group:

* Aims to increase assets under management from $3.5 billion to $5-6 billion in 2017 by acquisition in financial services, infrastructure sectors

* Considering 1 -2 acquisition deals in financial sector with value of $100-$200 million in current year

* Also 3-4 other acquisition deals are in consideration in infrastructure, strategic assets sectors with a value ranging of $200 million to $300 million