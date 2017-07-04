BRIEF-Bahrain's Investcorp acquires first real estates in Europe

July 4 (Reuters) - Investcorp Bank:

* Completes its first two real estate investments in Europe

* Acquires two warehouse units, light manufacturing facility for a total consideration of about £35 million in partnership with Brydell Partners

* Says aims to build a diversified portfolio of single-let assets in the UK with individual lot sizes of £10 million to £20 million