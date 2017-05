March 15 Gfh Financial Group:

* Shareholders exempt GFH Group from making mandatory acquisition offer to increase its stake upto 55.38 percent from 46.97 percent in co

* GFH Financial Group to increase stake in co through acquisition of shares owned by Emirates Islamic Bank over next three years

* AGM approves inclusion of bank's shares in Dubai’S financial market Source: (bit.ly/2nDgVIL) Further company coverage: )