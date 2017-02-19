BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D)
Feb 19 Securities And Investment Co:
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
* "2017 is likely to be another challenging period for GCC region with economic headwinds of previous year continuing unabated" Source: (bit.ly/2l8nuox)
* Some claimants consider pursuing case - source (Adds possible break-away group, details)