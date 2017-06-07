CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-RBNZ plays down currency rise, weaker Q1 growth as it holds rates
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
June 7 Northern Oil And Gas Inc:
* Bahram Akradi says on June 7 sent letter to richard weber, chairman of northern oil and gas inc board
* Bahram Akradi, in letter to Weber, says Northern Oil And Gas Inc must re-align its capital structure to reduce its leverage
* Bahram Akradi in letter to Weber says Northern Oil And Gas board must form strategy committee for defining co’s direction in near, medium, long term
* Bahram Akradi in letter to Weber says Northern Oil And Gas must divest from its non-core assets
* Bahram Akradi reports a 9.71 percent in Northern Oil And Gas as of June 7 versus previous stake of 9.47 percent as of May 25 Source text:(bit.ly/2s5vnjh) Further company coverage:
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.