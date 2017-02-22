BRIEF-500.Com Ltd announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Ltd
* 500.Com Limited announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Limited
Feb 22 Bunge Ltd
* Bahri and Bunge to form ocean freight joint venture
* JV will operate under name Bunge Bahri Dry Bulk Ltd.
* Financial terms of agreements were not disclosed
* company plans to ship over 5 million metric tons in year one, ramping up volume over time to double-digit figures
* Joint venture will be financed pro rata by bdb and bunge
* BDB and Bunge will own 60/40% of JV respectively, and it will be registered and based in Dubai
* JV will charter, commercially operate Supramax / Panamax initially from fleet currently owned/managed by BDB & subsequently from 3rd parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, closing prices)