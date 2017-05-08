BRIEF-Changshu Automotive Trim says dividend payment date on June 28
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27
May 8 Baida Group Co Ltd
* Says board elects Chen Xiaxin as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qgQPRl
