April 27 Baidu Inc:

* Baidu announces first quarter 2017 results

* Baidu Inc - total revenues in q1 of 2017 were rmb16.891 billion ($2.454 billion), a 6.8 pct increase from corresponding period in 2016

* Baidu inc - qtrly net income attributable to baidu in q1 of 2017 was RMB1.777 billion a 10.6 pct decrease from corresponding period in 2016

* Baidu inc - online marketing revenues for q1 of 2017 were rmb14.738 billion ($2.141 billion), representing a 1.3% decrease from corresponding period in 2016

* Baidu - qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to Baidu in Q1 of 2017 was RMB2.390 billion a 1.3 pct increase from corresponding period in 2016

* Non-Gaap diluted earnings per ads for Q1 of 2017 $1.00

* Baidu - diluted earnings attributable to Baidu per ads for Q1 of 2017 were $0.67

* Baidu - traffic acquisition cost as component of cost of revenues was RMB2.185 billion ($317.5 million), representing 12.9 pct of total revenues, versus 14.1 pct in corresponding period in 2016

* Baidu - Q2 2017, outlook expects to generate total revenues in an amount ranging from RMB20.470 billion to RMB20.980 billion