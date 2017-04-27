British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Baidu Inc:
* Baidu announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 traffic acquisition cost as component of cost of revenues was RMB2.185 billion ($317.5 million), representing 12.9% of total revenues versus 14.1%
* Total revenues in Q1 of 2017 were RMB16.891 billion ($2.454 billion), a 6.8% increase from corresponding period in 2016
* Total revenues in Q1 of 2017 was $2.454 billion, a 6.8% increase
* Qtrly net income attributable to baidu in Q1 of 2017 was RMB1.777 billion a 10.6% decrease from corresponding period in 2016
* Online marketing revenues for Q1 of 2017 were RMB14.738 billion ($2.141 billion), representing a 1.3% decrease from corresponding period in 2016
* Qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to Baidu in Q1 of 2017 was RMB2.390 billion a 1.3% increase from corresponding period in 2016
* Non-Gaap diluted earnings per ADS for Q1 of 2017 $1.00
* Diluted earnings attributable to Baidu per ADS for Q1 of 2017 were $0.67
* Q2 2017, outlook expects to generate total revenues in an amount ranging from RMB20.470 billion to RMB20.980 billion
* Jennifer Li is taking on role to form Baidu Capital, an investment firm, and serve as its CEO
* Jennifer intends to step down as Baidu's Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.