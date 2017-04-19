April 18 Baidu Inc

* Baidu announces project Apollo, opening up its autonomous driving platform

* Will first open its autonomous driving technology for restricted environment in July

* Gradually introduce fully autonomous driving capabilities on highways and open city roads over time by 2020

* "Apollo" project provides complete hardware and software service solution that includes vehicle platform, hardware platform, software platform and cloud data services

* Will share its technology for cars running autonomously in simple urban road conditions towards end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: