BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 18 Baidu Inc
* Baidu announces project Apollo, opening up its autonomous driving platform
* Will first open its autonomous driving technology for restricted environment in July
* Gradually introduce fully autonomous driving capabilities on highways and open city roads over time by 2020
* "Apollo" project provides complete hardware and software service solution that includes vehicle platform, hardware platform, software platform and cloud data services
* Will share its technology for cars running autonomously in simple urban road conditions towards end of 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results