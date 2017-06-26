Singapore to allow banks to enter non-financial e-commerce
SINGAPORE, June 27 Singapore's central bank will streamline regulatory requirements to allow banks to conduct or invest in non-financial e-commerce businesses, it said late on Tuesday.
June 26 (Reuters) -
* Bain, Cinven fail to win backing for 4.1 billion euros Stada takeover - FT, citing sources Source : on.ft.com/2tNEqmC
SINGAPORE, June 27 Singapore's central bank will streamline regulatory requirements to allow banks to conduct or invest in non-financial e-commerce businesses, it said late on Tuesday.
* Says board approved allotment of non-convertible debentures worth 1 million rupees